HARNEY EVA On 21st December,
peacefully in hospital,
aged 83 years. The beloved wife of Michael, very dear mother of Michael and Jonathan, mother in law of Jo-Ann and Charlotte, much loved grandma of Jessica and
friend to many. Her funeral service will take place at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium
on Wednesday 8th January
at 11.30am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be sent for St. John's Hospice
c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Jan. 2, 2020