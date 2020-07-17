|
MAKINSON On 14th July 2020
Peacefully in
Belong Atherton.
Evangeline
(Eve)
Aged 85 years.
Formerly of Thurnham.
Dearly loved wife of the late
John, loving mother of David,
Julie, Marie and Jackie,
also a mother-in-law, nana,
great nana and auntie.
Funeral service at
Christ Church, Glasson
on Thursday 23rd July 2020
at 2pm. Due to current restrictions, regrettably,
only 30 are allowed in church,
followed by committal at
Beetham Hall Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired in memory
of Eve may be given to
Belong Atherton.
c/o and all enquiries to
A.J Wainman Funeral Director
Cockerham, LA2 0EF
Tel 01524 791 347
Published in Lancaster Guardian on July 17, 2020