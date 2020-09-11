|
FAWCETT Evelyn Ellen On 4th September, 2020
very peacefully at her home
aged 97 years.
Dearly loved wife for 67 years
of the late Alan, much loved
mum of Anne (and Mick),
devoted grandma of Andrew
(and Amber) and a dear aunt. Interment will take place quietly at Carnforth Cemetery.
A Memorial service at Carnforth Congregational Church is intended later when restrictions ease and when we can properly celebrate the lives of both Alan and Evelyn. Enquiries; Alan M. Fawcett
Funeral Directors, 120 Kellet Road, Carnforth. LA5 9LS.
Tel. 01524 733048
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Sept. 11, 2020