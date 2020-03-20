Home

Frances Jowett Notice
JOWETT Frances Kathleen Peacefully on Sunday 15th March, 2020 in the devoted care of Hillcroft Morecambe and
in her 93rd year.
Beloved wife of the late Michael and loving mother of Pru.
Funeral service and interment
at St. Paul's Church, Caton,
to be arranged.
Family flowers only, donations if desired, for Alzheimer's Society may be sent and enquiries made c/o Alan M. Fawcett, Funeral Directors, 120 Kellet Road, Carnforth. LA5 9LS.
Tel: 01524 733048.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 20, 2020
