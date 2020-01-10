|
ELDRIDGE On Wednesday 8th January, 2020, peacefully in the
Royal Lancaster Infirmary,
Frank,
aged 79 years.
Beloved husband to the late Ann; Loving Father of Peter and David, Father-in-law to Carolyn and Rebecca; and a caring Grandad
to his Grandchildren.
The funeral service will take place on Friday 17th January, at 9.30am at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium.
Flowers are welcome.
Donations in lieu of flowers are being collected for the
British Heart Foundation and will be taken care of funeral directors:
J Mason and Son,
19 Moor Lane,
Lancaster, LA1 1QD.
Tel: 01524 65304.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Jan. 10, 2020