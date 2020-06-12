Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bare & Torrisholme Funeral Service
5 Bare Lane
Morecambe, Lancashire LA4 6DE
(015) 244-1024 4
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Parkinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Parkinson

Notice Condolences

Frank Parkinson Notice
Parkinson Peacefully at the
Sands Nursing Home,
with his family by his side.
Frank
Aged 89 years.
Devoted husband of Eunice, loving Dad of Kevin, Michelle, Julia & the late Jill. Much loved Grandad
& Great Grandad.
The funeral service will take place on Friday 19th June, at
Scotforth Cemetery at 2.00 pm.
Donations in Frank's memory will be given to British Lung Foundation c/o Bare & Torrisholme Funeral Service, 5 Bare Lane, Bare, Morecambe LA4 6DE
Tel: 01524 410240
Published in Lancaster Guardian on June 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -