|
|
|
Parkinson Peacefully at the
Sands Nursing Home,
with his family by his side.
Frank
Aged 89 years.
Devoted husband of Eunice, loving Dad of Kevin, Michelle, Julia & the late Jill. Much loved Grandad
& Great Grandad.
The funeral service will take place on Friday 19th June, at
Scotforth Cemetery at 2.00 pm.
Donations in Frank's memory will be given to British Lung Foundation c/o Bare & Torrisholme Funeral Service, 5 Bare Lane, Bare, Morecambe LA4 6DE
Tel: 01524 410240
Published in Lancaster Guardian on June 12, 2020