Bare & Torrisholme Funeral Service
5 Bare Lane
Morecambe, Lancashire LA4 6DE
(015) 244-1024 4
Frank Parkinson

Frank Parkinson Notice
PARKINSON Frank Eunice, Kevin, Michelle, Julia and Family sincerely thank relatives & friends for their condolences, cards & donations after their loss.
Special thanks to Dr. Craven, Charlotte, Tracey & staff
at The Sands & The Sands Meadows for looking after dad, their care was outstanding.
Also thanks to our Minister Steve Charman for the lovely service.
Thank you also to Terry at
Bare & Torrisholme Funeral Services, they were excellent.
A memorial service in memory of Dad will be arranged in the future.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on June 26, 2020
