SLATER Frank On Tuesday, 17th December, 2019 suddenly at his home,
aged 91 years.
Beloved husband of Pat
and a much loved dad,
father in law and grandad.
Requiem Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church, Carnforth on Monday, 6th January 2020 at 10am, prior to Committal at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium.
No flowers, by request.
Donations in his memory for
The Donkey Sanctuary may be sent c/o. Alan M. Fawcett,
Funeral Directors, 120 Kellet Rd., Carnforth, LA5 9LS.
Tel 01524 733048.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Jan. 2, 2020
