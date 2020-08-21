|
|
|
DOWNHAM On 11th August 2020. Peacefully in the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.
Fred
Aged 91 years, of Galgate.
Dearly loved husband of Sue,
loving father of Jo and Jackie (deceased) and uncle to Ruth.
Funeral service and committal at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium on
Monday 24th August 2020 at 2.30pm, regrettably only
30 allowed in Chapel.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, in memory
of Fred may be given to
British Heart Foundation.
c/o and all enquiries to
A.J Wainman Funeral Director
Cockerham, LA2 0EF
Tel 01524 791 347
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Aug. 21, 2020