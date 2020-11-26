Home

NIGHTINGALE On 21st November 2020, peacefully in Hill Croft Nursing Home Galgate, FREDA Aged 91 years, of Conder Green, the dearly loved Wife of the late Gerald. Loving Mother of Marcus, Mother-in-law of Sarah and devoted Grandmother of Jade, Funeral Service at Christ Church, Glasson on Tuesday 1st December 2020 at 11:00am. Regrettably only 30 allowed in Church, followed by Interment at Scotforth Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired in memory of Freda may be given to the Haemophilia Society. c/o and all enquiries to: A.J.Wainman Funeral Director Cockerham Lancaster LA2-0EF 01524 791347
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Nov. 26, 2020
