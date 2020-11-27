|
NIGHTINGALE On 21st November 2020, Peacefully in Hill croft Nursing Home Galgate,
FREDA
Aged 91 years, of Condor Green, the dearly loved Wife of the late Gerald. Loving Mother of Marcus, Mother-in-law of Sarah and devoted Grandmother of Jade,
Funeral Service at Christ Church, Glasson on Tuesday 1st December 2020 at 11:00am. Regrettably only 30 Allowed in Church, followed by Interment at Scotforth Cemetery.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired in memory of Freda may be given to the Haemophilia Society.
C/0 and all enquiries to:
A.J.Wainman
Funeral Director
Cockerham
Lancaster
LA2-0EF
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Nov. 27, 2020