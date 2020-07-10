|
|
|
MAGUIRE on Saturday 4th July 2020, peacefully at home,
Genevieve
aged 88 years.
Much loved wife of the Late John and loving mother of
Michael and Naoko.
The funeral service will take place at St Thomas More R.C. Church, Lancaster on Thursday 16th July at 11.00am followed by interment in Scotforth Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Donations,if desired, to
North West Air Ambulance,
North Mersey Business Centre, Woodward Road,
Knowsley, L33 7UY.
Enquiries to
Preston Ireland Bowker,
Funeral Directors,
20b, Queen Street,
Lancaster, LA1 1RX
Tel 01524 64023.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on July 10, 2020