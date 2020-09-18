|
BELL GEORGE WILLIAM Of Wennington,
formerly of Langber, Ingleton
died at home on
Friday 11th September
aged 84 years.
Loving & loved
husband of Mollie,
and a treasured
father and grandfather.
George will be sadly missed by
all his family & friends.
Funeral service will be held
at St Mary's Church, Ingleton
on Monday 21 st September
at 1.30pm followed by
interment at Ingleton Cemetery.
Family flowers only please
but donations if desired are
for St John's Hospice which
may be left at the service or
sent directly to: B&W Funerals,
6 Chapel Lane, Ingleton,
Carnforth, Tel: 015242 41293.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Sept. 18, 2020