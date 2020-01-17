Home

ERRINGTON George Reginald Known as Reg,
of Bentham, died in the RLI on
Monday 13th January 2020,
aged 70 years.
Dearly loved husband of Cath,
much loved dad of Andrew
& partner Emma.
Reg will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral service will be held
at Lancaster & Morecambe
Crematorium on Thursday
23rd January at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired are for
The RLI ICU dept which may
be left at the service or c/o
B&W Funerals, 6 Chapel Lane,
Ingleton, LA6 3FX.
Tel: 015242 41293
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Jan. 17, 2020
