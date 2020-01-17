|
|
|
ERRINGTON George Reginald Known as Reg,
of Bentham, died in the RLI on
Monday 13th January 2020,
aged 70 years.
Dearly loved husband of Cath,
much loved dad of Andrew
& partner Emma.
Reg will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral service will be held
at Lancaster & Morecambe
Crematorium on Thursday
23rd January at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired are for
The RLI ICU dept which may
be left at the service or c/o
B&W Funerals, 6 Chapel Lane,
Ingleton, LA6 3FX.
Tel: 015242 41293
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Jan. 17, 2020