SLINGER GEORGE HAROLD George of Bentham passed away peacefully in Anley Hall Nursing Home, Settle, aged 80 years, on Sunday 15th November 2020 with his wife Betty by his side.
Dearly loved father of Angela, father-in-law to Ed and a much loved Grandad to Thomas, Alice, John & Amy, also a loved brother & uncle.
Funeral service will be held at Beetham Hall Crematorium on Monday 30th November at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired are for Dementia UK, which may be left at the service or sent directly to:
B&W Funerals,
6 Chapel Lane,
Ingleton LA6 3FX
Tel: 01524241293
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Nov. 20, 2020