HODGSON Gerald Of Whittington, on
1st November 2020 in the RLI
following a short illness.
Loving husband of the late
Theresa, father to Catherine and Paul, father in law to Colin
and Sue, grandfather, great grandfather and a good friend
of the late Joan Gore.
Due to current restrictions there will be a private family funeral. Donations in memory
of Gerald can be sent to the
NW Air Ambulance and
Cowan Bridge Bowling Club.
Many thanks to Ward 37 RLI
for their wonderful care.
Enquiries c/o Fishwicks Funeral Service, 015395 63108.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Nov. 13, 2020