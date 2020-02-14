|
CLOSE Gill Alan and family would
like to sincerely thank
all relatives, friends and neighbours for their support,
all cards, and for donations received to St. John's Hospice during their sad bereavement of Gill. Also to all at St. John's Hospice and Dr Oliver at Lancaster Medical Practice for their kindness and care, to Rev Cindy Rigney for her prayers and comforting ministrations and to Andrew Wainman for his help and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Feb. 14, 2020