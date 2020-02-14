Home

POWERED BY

Services
A J Wainman Funeral Directors
29 & 12 Main Street
Lancaster, Lancashire LA2 0EF
01524 791347
Resources
More Obituaries for Gill Close
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gill Close

Notice

Gill Close Notice
CLOSE Gill Alan and family would
like to sincerely thank
all relatives, friends and neighbours for their support,
all cards, and for donations received to St. John's Hospice during their sad bereavement of Gill. Also to all at St. John's Hospice and Dr Oliver at Lancaster Medical Practice for their kindness and care, to Rev Cindy Rigney for her prayers and comforting ministrations and to Andrew Wainman for his help and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -