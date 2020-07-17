|
|
|
EASTERBY On 9th July 2020,
passed away peacefully
after a long illness bravely borne.
Gill
aged 69 years
of Warton,
formerly of Bentham.
Much loved sister of Ray
and auntie of Rebecca,
James and Thomas.
Dear friend of Ann.
A private funeral service
will take place at
St. Oswald's Church, Warton
on Tuesday 21st July 2020.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for St Oswald's Church,
will be gratefully received by
J N Wilson Funeral Service,
50B Market Street,
Carnforth. LA5 9LB.
Tel: 01524 732301
Published in Lancaster Guardian on July 17, 2020