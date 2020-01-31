|
CLOSE On 25th January 2020.
Peacefully in St John's Hospice, Lancaster,
Gillian Joan
(Gill)
Aged 83 years of Forton and formerly of Cotestones Farm, Warton.
The dearly loved wife of Alan, loving mother of Richard and Lynne, devoted grandma, great-grandma, mother-in-law and sister.
Funeral Service and Interment will take place at St Mark's Church, Dolphinholme on
Thursday 6th February 2020
at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired in memory of Gill may be given to St Johns Hospice c/o and all enquiries to
A.J. Wainman Funeral Director,
Cockerham, LA2 0EF.
Tel: 01524 791347
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Jan. 31, 2020