Biggam Gordon Now at rest after a long illness,
on Saturday 8th February 2020,
aged 92 years.
Beloved husband of the late Barbara Ann, very dear father of Alison Jane and her partner Gordon, treasured and much loved grandad of Annie Jane
and friend to many.
Funeral service at
Beetham Hall Crematorium on
Wednesday, 19th February
at 11 a.m. Donations in his memory, if desired, for St. John's Hospice may be sent c/o
Alan M. Fawcett, Funeral Directors, 120 Kellet Road, Carnforth,
LA5 9LS Tel. 01524 733048.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Feb. 14, 2020