DOUGLAS On 12th February 2020 peacefully in the Royal Lancaster Infirmary
Gordon
Aged 92 years
of Halton.
The much loved husband of Betty.
Dearly loved dad of Keith and Anne.
Father in law of Sandra and a loving grandad and great grandad.
The funeral service will take place at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium on Friday
28th February at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, for St. John's Hospice c/o the funeral directors.
Enquiries to Preston Ireland Bowker Funeral Directors,
20b Queen Street,
Lancaster, LAI IRX
Tel. 01524 64023.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Feb. 21, 2020