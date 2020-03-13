|
|
|
Douglas Gordon Betty, Keith and Anne would like to thank everyone for all their beautiful cards and messages at this sad time and also for all donations for St Johns Hospice.
We would like to thank
Helen Scholes for her sincere care in taking the service to
celebrate Gordon's life,
and also to
staff and Doctors at the
Royal Lancaster Infirmary.
Our special thanks go to
David Wood and all at
Preston Ireland Bowker for
their special care and attention.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 13, 2020