Metcalfe On 10th May 2020, peacefully in
Chorley Hospital,
GRACE
in her 100th year,
formerly of Quernmore.
The beloved wife of the late Ivan Metcalfe, loving mother of John and Irene, also a mother-in-law, grandma and great grandma.
'Gone from our lives,
but not from our hearts.'
Due to the current restrictions on gatherings, a private graveside burial service will take place at Dolphinholme Methodist Chapel.
Donations in memory of Grace may be given to St John's Hospice
c/o and all enquiries to
A. J Wainman Funeral Director, Cockerham, LA2 0EF.
Tel 01524 791347
Published in Lancaster Guardian on May 15, 2020