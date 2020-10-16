|
|
|
COYLE HARRY Harry passed away on
8th October 2020, aged 87 years.
Beloved husband of Pat,
adored father of
Angie, Liam and Sue and
dear father-in-law to
Andrew, Jill and Bernie.
Dearly loved grandpa to
Charlotte, Luke, Matthew,
Bianca, Max, Madison,
Kirsty, Tom and Connie,
loved great grandpa of Naomi.
Private family service to be held
on 21 st October at 11am at
St Joseph's Church, Skerton,
followed by interment at
Slyne-with-Hest Cemetery
(family and friends welcome).
Donations, if desired,
to St John's Hospice c/o
and all enquiries to
Bare & Torrisholme
Funeral Services.
Tel: 01524 410240.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Oct. 16, 2020