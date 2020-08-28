Home

Helena Townley Notice
Townley (née Jackson)
Helena Margaret Peacefully in the
Royal Lancaster Infirmary on
Wednesday 12th August 2020,
aged 62 years and of Lancaster.

Loving wife to Jim.
Much loved mother to Hannah, grandma to Max, mother-in-law, aunt, sister, sister-in-law, friend, and valued colleague.

Funeral Service to be held at
Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium on
Wednesday 26th August 2020.

Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu of flowers
for the benefit of the pupils
to Dallas Road Community Primary School, where Helena devoted
much of her working life,
supporting pupils and families.

All enquiries to:
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Aug. 28, 2020
