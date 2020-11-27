Home

Alan M Fawcett Funeral Directors
120 Kellet Road
Carnforth, Lancashire LA5 9LS
01524 733048
Henry Batty

Henry Batty Notice
BATTY Henry On the 21st November 2020 at the age of
93 years. Henry passed away peacefully at home.
He will be remembered dearly by his wife Norma, Daughters Linda, Helen, Sue, son-in-law Nick, 9 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and one on the way.
A special thank you to Ashtrees Surgery and the District Nurse team, Hospice at Home for their valuable support and the staff from Autumn Years for their care and devotion to all the family.
Donations in memory of Henry to St John's Hospice and Hospice at Home.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Nov. 27, 2020
