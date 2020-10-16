|
Makinson Hilda Annie
(formerly Miles) Hilda passed away peacefully at the Clough Nursing Home
on 28th September 2020,
aged 99 years.
Loving wife to the late
Robert Mason 'Mac' Makinson.
Devoted Mother to
Christopher and Rodney and
Beloved Grandma to Peter.
A private funeral service will take place due to the current
Covid 19 restrictions.
Donations in memory of Hilda
can be made to
Christie NHS Foundation Trust.
Enquiries and Donations to
Shaw's Funeral Care
Tel: 01204 526218.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Oct. 16, 2020