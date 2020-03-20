Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ian Gillespie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ian Gillespie

Notice Condolences

Ian Gillespie Notice
GILLESPIE Ian Andrew It is with sadness that we announce the death of Ian,
who passed away peacefully on 11th March 2020, aged 62.

A husband to Catherine
and Dad of James and Anna,
he will be greatly missed.

His funeral service will take place at Holy Trinity Church,
Bolton-Le-Sands on
Wednesday 25th March
at 2.00p.m, followed by burial within the Church grounds.

Family flowers only but donations, if desired, to be distributed between local charities
close to Ian's heart.

All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, 6 Beach Street, Morecambe,
LA4 6BT (01524) 410292
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -