|
|
|
GILLESPIE Ian Andrew It is with sadness that we announce the death of Ian,
who passed away peacefully on 11th March 2020, aged 62.
A husband to Catherine
and Dad of James and Anna,
he will be greatly missed.
His funeral service will take place at Holy Trinity Church,
Bolton-Le-Sands on
Wednesday 25th March
at 2.00p.m, followed by burial within the Church grounds.
Family flowers only but donations, if desired, to be distributed between local charities
close to Ian's heart.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, 6 Beach Street, Morecambe,
LA4 6BT (01524) 410292
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 20, 2020