Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ian Mossop
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ian Mossop

Notice

Ian Mossop Notice
Mossop Ian William Jean, Kevin, Graham and family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many cards, flowers and donations sent in memory of Ian.
Special thanks to all staff at Mallard past and present for the care of Ian over the last few years.
To all those who turned out to see Ian on his final journey, your kindness has meant a lot to us.
Many thanks to Preston Ireland Bowker for the dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on May 15, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -