Mossop Ian William Jean, Kevin, Graham and family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many cards, flowers and donations sent in memory of Ian.
Special thanks to all staff at Mallard past and present for the care of Ian over the last few years.
To all those who turned out to see Ian on his final journey, your kindness has meant a lot to us.
Many thanks to Preston Ireland Bowker for the dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on May 15, 2020