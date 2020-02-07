|
Hayhurst On 2nd February 2020, peacefully in Oakfield Nursing Home, Forton,
Irene Bertha Mary
Aged 93 years, of Galgate, Ellel, New Hutton, Patton Mill and
Hutton Roof.
The dearly loved wife of the late Joseph Edward (Ted) Hayhurst, loving mother of Graham,
mother-in-law of Judith, nana to Jennifer, James and Jill, also a sister to Jean, Sybil, Heather
and Kathleen.
Funeral service and committal at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium on Thursday
13th February 2020 at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, in memory of Irene may be given to Dementia UK c/o and all enquiries to
A.J.Wainman Funeral Director, Cockerham, Nr Lancaster LA2 0EF
Tel: 01524 791347
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Feb. 7, 2020