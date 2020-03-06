|
WOODHOUSE Isabel Formerly of Holden & Kendal passed away peacefully in the Ingleborough Nursing Home on Saturday 29th February 2020
aged 92.
Dear wife of the late Robert
and step mum to Clifford, Marian
and their families.
Isabel will be sadly missed
by all family and friends.
A thanksgiving service will be held at Cowan Bridge Methodist Church on Wednesday 11th March at 11.30am, committal will take place at Beetham Hall Crematorium at 2pm.
Family flowers only please and donations if desired are for Ingleborough Nursing Home Amenities Fund which may be
left at the service or c/o
B&W Funerals,
6 Chapel Lane, Ingleton,
Carnforth, LA6 3FX.
Tel: 015242 41293.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 6, 2020