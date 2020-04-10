|
|
|
Haworth Isobel Suddenly on
Wednesday 25th March 2020, aged 65 years.
Beloved wife of Martin, loving mother of Matthew and Paul, mother-in-law of Dilek and Bethany and gran to Demir.
The family express their
gratitude to the ambulance service and to all who assisted.
Private family cremation at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium.
Donations in memory of Isobel
to RNIB if desired.
Enquiries to Preston Ireland Bowker, 20B Queen Street, Lancaster (Tel: 01524 64023)
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Apr. 10, 2020