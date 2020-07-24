|
|
|
Jack Bridson (John Radcliffe Bridson) Jack's family are heartbroken to announce that he passed away suddenly surrounded by his family on Thursday 9th July 2020,
aged 86.
The most beloved husband to his late wife Margaret, much loved and adored Dad to Michael and Julie, and most amazing "Grandy" to Neil, Abby and George.
Long- time resident of Lancaster and former President of
Skerton Liberal Club.
A special man, much loved
and missed by many.
Funeral service to take place at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium on 27th July 2020
at 2.30pm.
Unfortunately, due to the current circumstances, numbers are limited. We would welcome anybody who wishes to attend the funeral to contact [email protected]
In his memory, our family would welcome any donations to the Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund via the following web address: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/
jackbridsonlancaster.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on July 24, 2020