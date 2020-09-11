|
RENNINSON JACK Died 5th September 2020,
aged 87 years.
Beloved husband of Maureen
and father of John.
Loving brother, father-in-law, grandad and great grandad.
Uncle Jack to his nieces and nephews and to many others whose lives he touched.
"A lovely man and a
true gentleman."
Private family funeral to be held
at Lancaster Crematorium. Donations in his memory to the British Heart Foundation,
2300 The Crescent,
Birmingham, B37 7YE.
Enquiries to
Preston Ireland Bowker,
Funeral Directors,
20b Queen Street,
Lancaster, LA1 1RX.
Tel 01524 64023.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Sept. 11, 2020