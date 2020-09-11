Home

POWERED BY

Services
Preston Ireland Bowker
20b Queen Street
Lancaster, Lancashire LA1 1RX
01524 64023
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Renninson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Renninson

Notice Condolences

Jack Renninson Notice
RENNINSON JACK Died 5th September 2020,
aged 87 years.
Beloved husband of Maureen
and father of John.
Loving brother, father-in-law, grandad and great grandad.
Uncle Jack to his nieces and nephews and to many others whose lives he touched.
"A lovely man and a
true gentleman."
Private family funeral to be held
at Lancaster Crematorium. Donations in his memory to the British Heart Foundation,
2300 The Crescent,
Birmingham, B37 7YE.
Enquiries to
Preston Ireland Bowker,
Funeral Directors,
20b Queen Street,
Lancaster, LA1 1RX.
Tel 01524 64023.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Sept. 11, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -