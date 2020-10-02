|
Rennison Jack Maureen, John and the Renninson family would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for their kind condolences, beautiful flowers, cards and donations in memory of Jack. They would like to thank the staff of Royal Lancaster Infirmary and Blackpool Victoria Hospitals for their excellent care and kindness during his illness. They would also like to thank
Rev Carol Backhouse for delivering a lovely funeral service and Preston Ireland Bowker for their professional support in these difficult times.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Oct. 2, 2020