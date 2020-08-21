|
ATKINSON James (Jim) Passed away on 11th August 2020, aged 74 years.
Dearly loved Husband to Joan, much loved Father to Cheryl,
Gary & the late Joanne,
Grandad to Lucy, Father-in-law to Bob & Karen, Brother-in-law & Friend to many.
Funeral service to be held at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on
Tuesday 25th August at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired,
to St. John's Hospice c/o
Bare & Torrisholme
Funeral services, 5 Bare Lane, Bare, Morecambe LA4 6DE
Tel: 01524 410240
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Aug. 21, 2020