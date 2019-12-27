|
BRAID James (Jim) Lancaster & Morecambe
Peacefully on
13th December 2019
aged 88 years,
Jim, beloved husband of the late Sylvia and a loving dad, grandad and brother to all his family.
Funeral service will be held at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium on Tuesday 7th January at 1.30pm to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Donations if desired in lieu to The Alzheimer's Society.
Enquiries to COOP Funeralcare,
5 George St, Lancaster LA1 1XQ 01524 64650
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Dec. 27, 2019