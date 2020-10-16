|
|
|
Edmonds On 11th October 2020
peacefully at home
James (Jim), aged 82 years,
of Lancaster,
beloved husband of the
late Maureen Edmonds,
devoted dad of
Paul, Mark and Linda,
father in law of
Pam, Lorraine and Jeremy and
a wonderful grandad of Nick,
Daniel, Jennifer and Hannah.
The funeral service will take place
at Lancaster and Morecambe
Crematorium on Thursday
22nd October at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired are
for St Johns Hospice.
Enquiries to
Preston Ireland Bowker,
20b Queen Street, Lancaster,
LA1 1RX Telephone 01524 64023.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Oct. 16, 2020