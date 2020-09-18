Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Forrest
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Forrest

Notice Condolences

James Forrest Notice
FORREST James Gerald It is with deep sadness we announce the death of Gerry on Sunday 13th September, peacefully at home in Wray, aged 91 years.

Much loved husband of the late Robbie, dear dad to Carol, Tracy, Sally Venessa and Zoe. Grandad to Emma, Reece, Jarred, Megan Robbie, Georgina and Mia.

The Wray Village Policeman from 1963 - 1980 and the shy hero of
the Wray Flood in 1967.
A fine, well respected man,
loved by all.
He will be sadly missed.

Private family funeral on
Tuesday 22nd September.
Donations, if desired, may be sent to Pancreatic Cancer UK.
Enquiries to J N Wilson Funeral Service. Tel: 01524 732301.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Sept. 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -