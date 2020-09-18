|
|
|
FORREST James Gerald It is with deep sadness we announce the death of Gerry on Sunday 13th September, peacefully at home in Wray, aged 91 years.
Much loved husband of the late Robbie, dear dad to Carol, Tracy, Sally Venessa and Zoe. Grandad to Emma, Reece, Jarred, Megan Robbie, Georgina and Mia.
The Wray Village Policeman from 1963 - 1980 and the shy hero of
the Wray Flood in 1967.
A fine, well respected man,
loved by all.
He will be sadly missed.
Private family funeral on
Tuesday 22nd September.
Donations, if desired, may be sent to Pancreatic Cancer UK.
Enquiries to J N Wilson Funeral Service. Tel: 01524 732301.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Sept. 18, 2020