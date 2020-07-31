Home

Alan M Fawcett Funeral Directors
120 Kellet Road
Carnforth, Lancashire LA5 9LS
01524 733048
James Stephenson Notice
STEPHENSON James Richard Suddenly on 22nd July 2020,
after a long illness, aged 81 years.

Loving husband of Micheline,
much loved father of Nicola, Michael and the late Paul,
father in law of Mick and Emma and a loving grandad
and great grandad.

James was a former City Councillor and Freeman of the City.

A quiet family funeral service
will take place at
Beetham Hall Crematorium.
Donations in his memory, if desired, will be for Cancer Care and may be made direct or sent c/o. Alan M. Fawcett, Funeral Directors, 120 Kellet Road, Carnforth, LA5 9LS,
Tel. 01524 733048.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on July 31, 2020
