Stobbart James Richard (Dick) Sadly passed away on the
23rd September 2020 at the
Royal Lancaster Infirmary,
aged 92.
Dearly beloved brother of Geff.
Dad of Linda, Rita, David, Mick, Chris, Jeff and the late Alan. Also a granddad and great granddad.
He was much loved by everybody who knew him.
Family flowers only and
donations to the
Macular Degeneration Unit.
Funeral service to take place at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium at 14:30pm on
the 6th October 2020.
All inquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare Lancaster,
5 George Street, Lancaster
LA1 1XQ. 01524 64650.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Oct. 2, 2020