|
|
|
Wilkinson Of your charity,
pray for the repose of the soul of
James (Bob)
Robert
Who passed away peacefully
on Monday 24th February 2020 in hospital near his home in France.
Loving husband of Anna Wilkinson
and father to
Rufus, Adam and Sophie.
Much loved Grandad of Kyran, Joel, Perdita, Tilly, Ophelia, Ali and Noah. A dear brother-in-law,
father-in-law, uncle, great friend and teacher (Ripley and
Castle Schools) to many.
Bob's funeral will take place at
Chapelle de Templiers,
4, Rue Saint-Nicolas,
16250 Blanzac Porcheresse,
France at 10.00am on 6th March 2020, followed by cremation at
Angouleme Crematorium at 1.30pm. Flowers welcome.
A celebration of Bob's life will be held in the UK later in the year.
For further information
please email Anna ([email protected])
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 6, 2020