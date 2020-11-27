|
Coward Jean Lavinia Jean sadly past away in Westmorland Court, Arnside on 18th November 2020, aged 90. Beloved wife of the late Jackson, dearly loved mum to Jackie and Julie, mother-in-law to Frank and Andrew, much loved nanna of Graham, Stephen, Nicholas, Simon, and Hazel and Great nanna of Isla, Lily, Poppy, Georgia, Mia and Luna. Funeral service will take place today. Donations if desired to be sent directly to Cancer Research UK (cancerreaserchuk.org). Enquiries to Fishwicks Funeral Service, Beetham
Tel 015395 63108.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Nov. 27, 2020