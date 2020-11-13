Home

Jean Higson

Jean Higson Notice
HIGSON Jean Harling Died peacefully on
Tuesday November 3rd, 2020
in the Royal Lancaster Infirmary,
not long after her 86th birthday.
Devoted wife of Tom,
proud mother of Carolyn and grandmother of Rhianwen
and Sioned.
The funeral service will take place at St James Church Arnside
on 13th November.
Family flowers only; donations in her memory if desired can be made to Cancer Research UK
https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/jean-higson .
Enquiries c/o Fishwicks Ltd,
Beetham Hall, LA7 7BQ.
Tel: 015395 63108
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Nov. 13, 2020
