Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alan M Fawcett Funeral Directors
120 Kellet Road
Carnforth, Lancashire LA5 9LS
01524 733048
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Metcalfe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Metcalfe

Notice Condolences

Jean Metcalfe Notice
METCALFE JEAN Peacefully at home on
9th July 2020,
aged 74 years.
Beloved wife of the late Robert,
a loving mum and mother in law and proud grandma.
A dear sister, step mum, sister in law, aunt and good friend to many.
Funeral service to take place at Christ Church, Carnforth followed by interment in Carnforth Cemetery.
Donations in Jean's memory,
if desired, should be made to
St. John's Hospice direct or sent c/o. Alan M. Fawcett, Funeral Directors, 120 Kellet Rd, Carnforth. LA5 9LS. Tel.: 01524 733048 to whom enquiries should be made.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on July 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -