|
|
|
METCALFE JEAN Peacefully at home on
9th July 2020,
aged 74 years.
Beloved wife of the late Robert,
a loving mum and mother in law and proud grandma.
A dear sister, step mum, sister in law, aunt and good friend to many.
Funeral service to take place at Christ Church, Carnforth followed by interment in Carnforth Cemetery.
Donations in Jean's memory,
if desired, should be made to
St. John's Hospice direct or sent c/o. Alan M. Fawcett, Funeral Directors, 120 Kellet Rd, Carnforth. LA5 9LS. Tel.: 01524 733048 to whom enquiries should be made.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on July 17, 2020