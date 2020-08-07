Home

Metcalfe Jean Lorraine and family would like to thank all relatives, friends and Jean's neighbours for their kindness, support, cards and flowers received following
their sad loss.
Special thanks to Alison and the Milnthorpe District Nurses, the Hospice at Home team and the ladies from "Your Autumn Years" for the outstanding care
given to Jean.
Thank you to Canon Stephen Jones for his ministrations and to Alan Fawcett, Funeral Directors for their sympathetic and
efficient arrangements.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Aug. 7, 2020
