Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alex Willis Funeral Home Ltd
2 Middleton Road
Heysham, Lancashire LA3 2QD
(01524) 851595
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeff Walmsley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeff Walmsley

Notice Condolences

Jeff Walmsley Notice
Walmsley Jeff On 8th February at his home,
aged 68 years.
The beloved father of Jeff, Sharon, Gary and Yvonne, loving father in law and a much loved grandad of Bekka and Adam.
His funeral service will take place at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Thursday,
20th February 2020 at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, may be sent for St. John's Hospice c/o
Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road,
Heysham, LA3 2QD.
Tel; 851595
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -