Walmsley Jeff On 8th February at his home,
aged 68 years.
The beloved father of Jeff, Sharon, Gary and Yvonne, loving father in law and a much loved grandad of Bekka and Adam.
His funeral service will take place at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Thursday,
20th February 2020 at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, may be sent for St. John's Hospice c/o
Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road,
Heysham, LA3 2QD.
Tel; 851595
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Feb. 14, 2020