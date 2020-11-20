Home

ASHWORTH Jeffrey
(Jeff) Of Silverdale, peacefully on Sunday 8th November in the RLI following a short illness
aged 94 years.
Devoted husband of 55 years to Jennie and proud uncle to Vanessa, Ian, Donald, Allyson and Robert. Grateful friend of Angela, Vicky, Kelly, Chris, Jim and Paul.

"The epitome of a gentleman"
The funeral service will take place at Beetham Hall Crematorium. Due to current restrictions, attendance is by invitation only.

Enquiries to
Fishwicks Funeral Service
015395 63108
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Nov. 20, 2020
