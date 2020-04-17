|
Morrison Jim Joan and girls would like to thank everyone for their cards, flowers and messages of condolence received during
their great loss.
They are especially grateful to Doctor Kozlowski and day treatment unit RLI (especially Joan) for the many years of care, they also wish to thank staff at Hillcroft, Heysham for their care of Jim for the short time he was there, they appreciate the dignified support and help of Jane & Lizzy at J Mason & Sons and finally a big thank you to celebrant Andrew Belshaw for his comforting service.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Apr. 17, 2020