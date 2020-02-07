Home

ANDERSON On 26th January 2020 peacefully,
in Hillcroft Nursing Home.
JOAN
aged 93 years late of Slyne.
Dearest wife of the late Horace,
loving mum of Susan and Judith, mum-in-law of Mick and John.
A special nan, great nan and
great great nan, sister,
sister-in-law and aunty.
The funeral service will take place at Beetham Hall Crematorium on Wednesday 12th February 2020 at 3.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations for
Derian House Children's Hospice,
will be gratefully received by
J N Wilson Funeral Service,
50B Market Street, Carnforth. LA5 9LB Tel: 01524 732301
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Feb. 7, 2020
